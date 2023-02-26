scorecardresearch
Sunday, Feb 26, 2023
Two bikes – and a dog – fall into pit after road collapses in Delhi

A video related to the incident has gone viral on the internet. In the video, a dog sitting near the bike can be seen falling into the hole. (Representational/File)

A dog and two bikes fell into a pit after a portion of road in Southwest Delhi’s RK Puram collapsed on Friday afternoon, officials said.

A senior police officer said pipeline work of the Delhi Jal Board (DJB) was carried out in the particular area due to which the road became vulnerable and caved in around 1.30 pm.

“A dog and two bikes fell inside after the road caved in the area… Delhi Fire Services personnel were called and the bikes were pulled out and the dogs rescued,” the officer said.

A video related to the incident has gone viral on the internet. In the video, a dog sitting near the bike can be seen falling into the hole.

Another bike falls in when people arrive at the spot to take a look. A senior police officer said no injury was reported and the road has been repaired.

In 2021, a portion of the road under the IIT-Delhi flyover caved in due to heavy rain. A PWD official attributed the “deep cavity” to a leak in a water supply line.

© The Indian Express (P) Ltd
First published on: 26-02-2023 at 07:00 IST
