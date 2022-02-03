Two arrested on complaint of Shahdara gangrape victim’s sister

Nearly two weeks after the sister of the Shahdara gangrape victim filed a complaint against her neighbours, the Delhi police on Thursday said they had arrested two persons in the case.

R.Sathiyasundaram, DCP (Shahdara) said, “We have also made first arrests in the case that was lodged on the complaint of the victim’s younger sister.”

On Republic Day, the 20-year-old woman was abducted, allegedly gang-raped and paraded on the streets of Delhi’s Shahdara area by her neighbours. Police on Wednesday said they had arrested 13 persons and caught three minors. They have also arrested another local and caught a girl in connection with the case, bringing the total arrests to 14.

Must Read | Shahdara gangrape case: DCW issues summons to police to give protection to survivor

The victim’s 19-year-old sister too alleged she was being harassed by the accused. She had filed a police complaint a week before the incident but claimed no action was taken against anyone. “I was attacked and beaten up on January 19… We had an autorickshaw that they burnt down.

I used to work at a shop…but (they) broke in and didn’t let me work. When I stay at home, their women come and thrash me. When I step out, they… harass me. I am alone… sir, help me. These people say that they aren’t scared of the police… (They) don’t let me work or earn any money. How am I supposed to run my house? I am in danger… They threaten me… izzat ki, jaan ki…,” she wrote in her complaint.

The elder sister alleged that their aunt who had come to visit them was also harassed and thrashed by their neighbours. The police registered an FIR days after the incident and have arrested two women related to the accused family.