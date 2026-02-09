Two arrested in digital arrest scam involving Rs 100-crore fraud

The scam is linked to at least 190 cyber fraud complaints.

By: Express News Service
2 min readFeb 9, 2026 09:12 AM IST
The racket is linked to 190 complaints and transactions exceeding Rs 100 crore.Police arrested two men for running a ‘digital arrest’ scam by posing as cops and threatening victims. (Representative Photo)
Make us preferred source on Google

Two men have been arrested for their alleged role in a ‘digital arrest’ scam linked to at least 190 cyber fraud complaints, police said. They also said that the victims were coerced into transferring money after being threatened with arrest by people posing as policemen.

According to government data, the scam involved transactions exceeding Rs 100 crore.

The accused, identified as Anish Singh and Mani Singh, were arrested by the Delhi Police Cyber Cell following a complaint by a woman who was allegedly kept under “digital surveillance” for nearly three months. Police said the accused were involved in routing defrauded money through shell companies and multiple bank accounts.

According to the police, the victim, a homemaker, was contacted between October 15 and December 12 last year by multiple fraudsters who impersonated Mumbai Police Cyber Crime officers. They allegedly accused her of being involved in criminal activities using her Aadhaar credentials. The callers allegedly warned her of arrest and threatened to implicate her husband and son if she alerted anyone.

Investigators said the victim was allegedly shown forged FIRs and arrest warrants on video calls and was instructed to remain on calls and report daily to the accused. To instill fear in her, the accused allegedly also claimed that police personnel were stationed outside her house.

The victim allegedly transferred Rs 40 lakh to bank accounts, as told by the accused. She was also instructed to delete all digital evidence, including call logs and transaction details, after each payment. They allegedly also promised verification and refund of the money she transferred.

“An e-FIR was registered, following which the Cyber Cell traced the fund flow to M/s Vrindakart Skyline Shoppers Private Limited, a company registered in West Delhi. Police said Anish and Mani were listed as joint directors and had opened eight bank accounts in the company’s name across different banks to route the money,” said Aditya Gautam, DCP (Cyber Crime).

Stay updated with the latest - Click here to follow us on Instagram

© The Indian Express Pvt Ltd
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Loading Taboola...
Top Stories
In 2024, the Cabinet Secretariat had introduced changes in the practice of “monthly demi-official letters” written by Secretaries to the Cabinet Secretary, by adding ministry-specific quantitative performance indicators. (PTI Photo)
From file disposal to output, Union Secretaries now get a report card each
Saif Ali Khan made his acting debut alongside Aamir Khan in Yash Chopra’s film Parampara.
Saif Ali Khan was ‘worried’ about kids Sara and Ibrahim’s Islamic roots after divorce with Amrita Singh
Russian figure skater matches her choreography to the beats of the Hindi song
Watch: Russian-Georgian figure skater stuns 2026 Winter Olympics with viral Bollywood songs
Kamindu Mendis in action during Sri Lanka vs Ireland T20 World Cup 2026 match in Colombo. (PHOTO: AP)
T20 World Cup: Kamindu Mendis rescues Sri Lanka from a spot as co-hosts begin campaign with win over Ireland
Sanae Takaichi
In Japan, a charismatic leader and three challenges
Live Blog
Advertisement