Two arrested in digital arrest scam involving Rs 100-crore fraud

Two men have been arrested for their alleged role in a ‘digital arrest’ scam linked to at least 190 cyber fraud complaints, police said. They also said that the victims were coerced into transferring money after being threatened with arrest by people posing as policemen.
According to government data, the scam involved transactions exceeding Rs 100 crore.
The accused, identified as Anish Singh and Mani Singh, were arrested by the Delhi Police Cyber Cell following a complaint by a woman who was allegedly kept under “digital surveillance” for nearly three months. Police said the accused were involved in routing defrauded money through shell companies and multiple bank accounts.
According to the police, the victim, a homemaker, was contacted between October 15 and December 12 last year by multiple fraudsters who impersonated Mumbai Police Cyber Crime officers. They allegedly accused her of being involved in criminal activities using her Aadhaar credentials. The callers allegedly warned her of arrest and threatened to implicate her husband and son if she alerted anyone.
Investigators said the victim was allegedly shown forged FIRs and arrest warrants on video calls and was instructed to remain on calls and report daily to the accused. To instill fear in her, the accused allegedly also claimed that police personnel were stationed outside her house.
The victim allegedly transferred Rs 40 lakh to bank accounts, as told by the accused. She was also instructed to delete all digital evidence, including call logs and transaction details, after each payment. They allegedly also promised verification and refund of the money she transferred.
“An e-FIR was registered, following which the Cyber Cell traced the fund flow to M/s Vrindakart Skyline Shoppers Private Limited, a company registered in West Delhi. Police said Anish and Mani were listed as joint directors and had opened eight bank accounts in the company’s name across different banks to route the money,” said Aditya Gautam, DCP (Cyber Crime).
