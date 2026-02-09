Two arrested in digital arrest scam involving Rs 100-crore fraud

Two men have been arrested for their alleged role in a ‘digital arrest’ scam linked to at least 190 cyber fraud complaints, police said. They also said that the victims were coerced into transferring money after being threatened with arrest by people posing as policemen.

According to government data, the scam involved transactions exceeding Rs 100 crore.

The accused, identified as Anish Singh and Mani Singh, were arrested by the Delhi Police Cyber Cell following a complaint by a woman who was allegedly kept under “digital surveillance” for nearly three months. Police said the accused were involved in routing defrauded money through shell companies and multiple bank accounts.