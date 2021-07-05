Two arrested for stealing cars in Delhi, selling them in Kashmir

Jasmeet Singh, DCP (Central) said Rinku would steal the cars with his associates and give them to Juber and Ahmad.

The Delhi Police arrested two men who allegedly stole more than a hundred cars from Delhi and sold them in Kashmir.

Police said the accused- Showket Ahmad (25) and Mohd Juber (22) would fly from Kashmir to Delhi and steal cars in the Delhi-NCR region. They would then drive back to Kashmir and sell those at lucrative prices in the valley. The police on Sunday said they found the accused had already stolen 100 cars from Delhi and UP.

Ahmad lives in Baramulla district in Kashmir and works as a government contractor. His father retired from the forest department. He started working with his friends Rinku, Juber and Waseem to earn quick money.

Meanwhile, Juber hails from Shamli in UP and works with Ahmad’s friend Rinku. He delivers stolen cars to prospective buyers.

“We received information in March that two men are coming to Delhi to receive stolen cars. Our team traced the movements of the gang members. On Friday, three of the accused -Rinku, Juber and Ahmad were driving a stolen Baleno car. Our team found them in Paharganj and laid a trap to arrest them. While Juber and Ahmad were arrested, Rinku managed to escape,” he added.

During interrogation, Ahmad told the police he recently drove 10 stolen cars from Delhi to Baramulla. Since he was earning a good commission on the sales, he would come to Delhi via airplane to receive stolen cars.

Police said they have recovered two Baleno cars, a Swift Dzire and a WagonR from their possession. Further investigation is being conducted to arrest other gang members in Delhi and Kashmir.