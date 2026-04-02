Two arrested for snatching CR Park woman’s gold chain, attacking her with knife

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Two men have been arrested for snatching a 40-year-old woman’s gold chain and attacking her with a knife in South Delhi’s plush CR Park locality on Sunday, Delhi police said on Wednesday.
According to the police, the accused — identified as Ravi (43) and Rishu (46) — were arrested after being traced to Uttarakhand and Rajasthan respectively.
A walk to a community centre near her home in CR Park for the 40-year-old victim to see her daughter perform in a play ended up in a tussle with the two alleged chain snatchers, police had said.
After the incident, the woman reached the hospital, got first-aid, and then filed a police complaint. The woman is employed as a consultant with a private firm, which works on projects with the Central and state governments.
A CCTV clip of the incident near Bangiya Samaj under the jurisdiction of the CR Park police station, officers said, showed the two suspects — both in white t-shirts — arriving near Market Number 1 of CR Park. One of them could be seen on a bike, and the other on foot. Both were wearing black helmets, and were trailing the woman, they added.
The man, who was walking beside the woman, stopped her. He then attempted to snatch her chain. The woman raised an alarm while trying to hold on to her chain. Some people gathered around even as nobody intervened. The scuffle between the man and the woman continued. Seeing the crowd, the suspect sat pillion on the bike and they both fled, said officers.
The husband of the woman told The Indian Express that she was going to watch their daughter perform in a play. “The scuffle between her and the snatcher lasted for over a minute. She screamed immediately, but everyone stood there watching. Even after I rushed down from the building after hearing her voice, and the snatchers fled, no one came to help us. She was lying there bleeding. It was very surprising,” said her husband. The family has been living in CR Park for nearly a decade.
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