Two arrested for snatching CR Park woman’s gold chain, attacking her with knife

As part of the probe, the Delhi Police has written to X, under Section 94 of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS), seeking registration and technical details of several accounts suspected to be disseminating contentious content linked to the case. (File Photo)

Two men have been arrested for snatching a 40-year-old woman’s gold chain and attacking her with a knife in South Delhi’s plush CR Park locality on Sunday, Delhi police said on Wednesday.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW VIDEO

According to the police, the accused — identified as Ravi (43) and Rishu (46) — were arrested after being traced to Uttarakhand and Rajasthan respectively.

A walk to a community centre near her home in CR Park for the 40-year-old victim to see her daughter perform in a play ended up in a tussle with the two alleged chain snatchers, police had said.

After the incident, the woman reached the hospital, got first-aid, and then filed a police complaint. The woman is employed as a consultant with a private firm, which works on projects with the Central and state governments.