Two arrested for murdering couple at Greater Noida home

Noida Police Sunday arrested two persons in connection with the murder of a couple at their home last week. According to police, Narendra Nath (70) and his wife Suman (65) were found murdered in their bungalow in Greater Noida’s Alpha-2 Friday morning. Narendra was a cousin of former Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Kamal Nath.

The main accused, who was known to the victims, and another man are on the run. One of the accused, Vishan, was arrested after a brief encounter, while another man, Dev Sharma, was picked up from Madhya Pradesh.

“The incident was being investigated by six teams and monitored by the Commissioner himself. Through digital evidence and questioning, we zeroed in on main accused Rohit who was known to the family. It appears that Rohit and his accomplices planned the robbery and murder the couple. There are four people involved in the conspiracy,” said DCP (Greater Noida) Rajesh Kumar Singh.

According to police, Narendra ran a spare parts business in Delhi. Rohit, who did not have a regular job and was previously involved in instances of thefts, had allegedly befriended Narendra and would frequently visit his house. “Rohit had borrowed money from Narendra… Narendra’s wife also had an argument with Rohit over this. Despite this, the accused kept visiting the house,” said DCP Singh.

According to police, the couple hosted a party on Thursday night and the incident took place after the guests left. The accused allegedly choked Narendra with a belt and muffler and shot Suman who was on the floor above. The bodies were discovered by a relative who went to their house on Friday morning after the couple did not respond to calls.

Police said they initially found the contact numbers of Rohit and Sharma in the victim’s phone. Police said the accused had booked a cab to take them to a hotel. Two of the accused had fled to MP’s Gwalior and teams were sent to question their families.

Police obtained information regarding the whereabouts of the accused after questioning relatives and locals, following which Sharma Dev was arrested from MP’s Sialuli village. Later, Rohit, Vishan and Subhash, were intercepted near ATS crossing in Greater Noida Sunday evening.

Police arrested Vishan while the others escaped, police said.