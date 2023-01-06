Two arrested for murder of placement agency owner in South Delhi

Two people were arrested by the Delhi Police Thursday for allegedly strangulating to death a 42-year-old placement agency owner in South Delhi’s Jamrudhpur earlier this week, officers said.

Police said the accused, one of whom was the brother in-law-of the deceased, killed Ajay Das because he used to beat and abuse them under the influence of alcohol. Officers identified the accused as Piyush Kumar, 23, and Vikram Sah, 29, both of whom hail from Bihar.

DCP (South) Chandan Choudhary said Ajay used to run a placement agency in the city where he brought unemployed boys and girls from Jharkhand and Bihar and got them employed with private firms on a commission basis. “He used to earn around Rs 60,000 to Rs 70,000 a month and he was earlier working as an assistant at Amar Colony Police Station canteen,” the DCP said.

The DCP said that during inquest proceedings, the body of the deceased was examined and a red mark was found on his throat. “During the post-mortem, the doctor also suspected strangulation and poisoning.

The arrests come after the police took the statement of Ajay’s wife Sunita, examined his call records and studied CCTV footage. Piyush and Vikram were arrested from their hideouts, investigators said.

During interrogation, Piyush, who was Ajay’s brother-in-law, allegedly confessed to the crime saying that when Ajay was drunk, he used to assault the duo. “Around seven days before the incident, Vikram and Piyush planned to kill Das, take over his placement agency and earn a lot of money,” the DCP said.

According to the police, Vikram purchased pesticide from a shop in Ghazipur to mix it in Ajay’s drink. On the intervening night of January 2 and 3, at around 1.23 am, when Das’ wife Anita was at work, the accused held a pillow on the deceased’s face, while Piyush also squeezed his neck. “Thereafter, Vikram poured the pesticide in Ajay’s mouth to ensure his death,” the DCP added.

Advertisement

The police said Piyush works as an office boy at the canteen of a pillow factory, a job which he got through Ajay, while Vijay worked at Anand Vihar railway station before losing his job last year. He used to stay with Ajay.