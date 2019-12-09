Two arrested for murder of gangster Ashok Rathi: Police

Ashok Rathi was killed on November 16, 2019. Ashok Rathi was killed on November 16, 2019.

Over 20 days after gangster Ashok Rathi was shot dead in Gurgaon, two people were arrested for the murder. The accused, identified as Narendra, alis Sonu (32) and Rohit, alias Babi (23) were arrested from Delhi on Saturday and taken into 6 days police remand.

“The accused have been taken into 6 days police remand, and are being further questioned. During this period, the weapons used in the crime will also be seized, and the remaining accused will be arrested. The matter is under investigation,” said the ACP Preet Pal Singh.

Residents of Alipur village in Gurgaon, both Narendra and Rohit revealed that they held a grudge against the gangster because of a property dispute and family friction, and so they plotted his murder.

“During initial questioning, the accused confessed to the crime. They have revealed that they were involved in a property dispute against Rathi, and there was also friction between their two families. They have alleged that Rathi had been putting pressure on them to back away from the property dispute, and they planned and carried out his murder with some accomplices because of this,” said the ACP.

The police also added that Narendra has a total of 12 cases regarding crimes including loot, dacoity, snatching, and possession of illegal weapons, registered against him and Rohit has one case regarding “fighting” registered against him.

Rathi (44), who had multiple cases of murder, extortion and dacoity against him was shot dead in Gurgaon on November 16.

An FIR was registered regarding the matter at the Bhondsi police station, under Section 302 (murder) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC), among others, with Rathi’s brother accusing three people of the crime – the third accused, Salim, is still absconding.

In the FIR, Rathi’s brother had alleged that Rathi was at his house around 8 am, when his friends came over as well. After fifteen minutes of conversation, however, they pulled out weapons and opened fire on Rathi, who sustained injuries in the chest, ear, hand, and waist. Rathi was rushed to Park Hospital, from where he was referred to Medanta – The Medicity, where he succumbed to his injuries. He also claimed that the men had carried out the crime on behalf of another gangster, Leelu Dagar.

Police said doctors had taken five bullets out of his body as they tried to save him.

Rathi had close to 50 cases registered against him, of which he had been convicted in 4, including the murder of his brother in law and mother in law. In 2016, he had also been accused of murdering his wife Sushma, who was shot dead while returning home after dropping her daughter to her school bus. Rathi was out on bail when he was murdered.

For all the latest Delhi News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd