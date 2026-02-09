Two arrested for ‘forced conversion attempt’ in Greater Noida

Stay updated with the latest - Click here to follow us on Instagram
Two men were arrested on Sunday for allegedly attempting to carry out forced religious conversion in the Beta-2 police station area of Greater Noida, police said.
According to the police, they received a tip-off on Sunday regarding a group which was allegedly persuading women to convert into Christianity, in Aichhar village. ACP (Greater Noida) Arvind Kumar Chahal confirmed that the arrested accused, along with others, were found at the spot.
A case was filed and during investigation, the police found that a taxi driver identified as Suresh, along with his wife and sister-in-law, and a local resident identified as Chand Karan, had gathered the women. An FIR was subsequently registered at Beta-2 police station.
Suresh is a resident of Rajasthan’s Banswara and currently resides in Noida’s Sigma-2, and Chand Kiran lives in Aichhar village, police said. Both were sent to judicial custody, police also said.
