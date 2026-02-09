Two arrested for ‘forced conversion attempt’ in Greater Noida

Police arrested two men after receiving a tip-off about women being allegedly persuaded to convert to Christianity in Aichhar village.

By: Express News Service
1 min readFeb 9, 2026 09:15 AM IST
Police say an FIR has been registered and further investigation is underway.Two men were arrested in Greater Noida for allegedly attempting to carry out forced religious conversion.
Make us preferred source on Google

Two men were arrested on Sunday for allegedly attempting to carry out forced religious conversion in the Beta-2 police station area of Greater Noida, police said.

According to the police, they received a tip-off on Sunday regarding a group which was allegedly persuading women to convert into Christianity, in Aichhar village. ACP (Greater Noida) Arvind Kumar Chahal confirmed that the arrested accused, along with others, were found at the spot.

A case was filed and during investigation, the police found that a taxi driver identified as Suresh, along with his wife and sister-in-law, and a local resident identified as Chand Karan, had gathered the women. An FIR was subsequently registered at Beta-2 police station.

Suresh is a resident of Rajasthan’s Banswara and currently resides in Noida’s Sigma-2, and Chand Kiran lives in Aichhar village, police said. Both were sent to judicial custody, police also said.

Stay updated with the latest - Click here to follow us on Instagram

© The Indian Express Pvt Ltd
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Loading Taboola...
Top Stories
In 2024, the Cabinet Secretariat had introduced changes in the practice of “monthly demi-official letters” written by Secretaries to the Cabinet Secretary, by adding ministry-specific quantitative performance indicators. (PTI Photo)
From file disposal to output, Union Secretaries now get a report card each
Saif Ali Khan made his acting debut alongside Aamir Khan in Yash Chopra’s film Parampara.
Saif Ali Khan was ‘worried’ about kids Sara and Ibrahim’s Islamic roots after divorce with Amrita Singh
Russian figure skater matches her choreography to the beats of the Hindi song
Watch: Russian-Georgian figure skater stuns 2026 Winter Olympics with viral Bollywood songs
Kamindu Mendis in action during Sri Lanka vs Ireland T20 World Cup 2026 match in Colombo. (PHOTO: AP)
T20 World Cup: Kamindu Mendis rescues Sri Lanka from a spot as co-hosts begin campaign with win over Ireland
Sanae Takaichi
In Japan, a charismatic leader and three challenges
Live Blog
Advertisement