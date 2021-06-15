Attacked for exposing corruption in the name of Lord Ram: AAP’s Sanjay Singh

An attempt was made to deface the nameplate at AAP Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Singh’s North Avenue residence, metres away from the Rashtrapati Bhawan complex, Delhi Police said Tuesday.

Police have lodged an FIR and arrested two persons, DCP (New Delhi) Deepak Yadav said.

In a video message released after the incident, Singh said “such attacks do not scare me”. He sought to link the incident with his recent press conference in Lucknow, where he alleged irregularities in land purchase for the proposed Ram Temple in Ayodhya.

“My residence is barely 100 metres away from the Rashtrapati Bhawan. There has been an attack on my residence. I want to make it clear to the BJP government and its goons that no matter how many times you attack me, I will continue to raise my voice against corruption committed in the name of Lord Ram. I am not scared of getting murdered either. This is insulting to the 115 crore Hindus, to all those devotees of Lord Ram who made donations for the construction of a grand Ram Temple,” Singh said.

मेरे घर पर हमला हुआ है और चाहे मेरी हत्या कर दो, मगर कान खोलकर सुन लो भाजपाइयों प्रभु श्री राम के नाम पर बनने वाले मंदिर में चंदा चोरी नही करने दूँगा। @SanjayAzadSln pic.twitter.com/HkLZUNGktU — Ajit Tyagi (@_AjitTyagi) June 15, 2021

In a written complaint to the police, Singh alleged that four-five unidentified men “reached my North Avenue residence around 12 pm”.

“They raised slogans like Sanjay Singh ko goli mari (fire bullets at Sanjay Singh) and tried to break the nameplate and hurled ink on it. They tried to enter my residence to kill me. People around me managed to nab two attackers while the rest managed to flee. I want to inform you that I exposed the irregularities in the purchase of land meant for the Ram Mandir at Ayodhya in front of the entire country, in which the name of a BJP mayor and people attached with the Ram Janmabhoomi Trust have also come up. After this, many BJP leaders and its IT cell members incited people to stage life-threatening attacks on me,” Singh added in the complaint.

DCP Yadav said the FIR has been lodged under IPC sections 188/34 (disobedience to order duly promulgated by public servant/acts done by several persons in furtherance of common intention) and Section 3 of Delhi Prevention of Defacement of Property Act,2007 and that further investigation is on.

Delhi BJP spokesperson Praveen Shankar Kapoor, meanwhile, claimed that Singh had tried to “malign Ram Mandir construction and today he claimed an attack on house — everything is a scripted drama”.