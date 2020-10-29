Two arrested for damaging vehicles after row

While no one was injured, police said five-six bikes and around seven cars were damaged. (Representational image)

Two men have been arrested and two juveniles apprehended hours after a group allegedly damaged over 10 vehicles and threatened people with sticks in Outer Delhi’s Mangolpuri.

Police said the incident took place on Monday night. A video of the incident showing a group of men armed with sticks, allegedly damaging vehicles parked on the roads, went viral on social media Wednesday.

According to police, the group of seven juveniles and seven adults were allegedly looking for a man who fought with one of them earlier. “On Monday, a woman was buying groceries from a shop when one of the accused allegedly harassed her. The woman’s brother objected to this and a heated argument broke out,” said a senior police officer.

The accused allegedly wanted to take revenge on the woman’s brother and called his friends. “The accused reached the man’s house but he wasn’t there. They looked for him in the area but couldn’t find him. Agitated, they started damaging bikes and cars on the road. They also threatened locals with sticks,” said a senior police officer.

While no one was injured, police said five-six bikes and around seven cars were damaged.

Additional DCP (Outer) Sudhanshu Dhama said, “Based on the woman’s complaint, we have arrested two men and apprehended two juveniles.”

