Two arrested for burglary at Statue of Unity sculptor’s Noida home

Days after a burglary at the home of acclaimed sculptor of the Statue of Unity, Ram Sutar, Noida Police have arrested two men in connection with the crime.

Sutar (96) was alone at home when the burglary took place on March 9. Police said the family had hired the main accused, Madan Mohan Das (25), as a domestic help a week before the incident.

Additional SP Ranjvijay Singh said, “Rs 22.6 lakh, along with medals and jewellery, has been recovered from the duo. They had planned the robbery. They are connected to a larger gang that has also committed similar crimes in Bengaluru. The men, who hail from a village in Odisha, have served time in jail before.”

His son Anil Sutar told The Indian Express, “My wife and I had gone to Pune for some work… My father had returned early and was inside the ground-floor bedroom.” He said when his daughter returned home that evening, she saw that the bathroom and bedroom doors, as well as that of the wooden almirahs, had been broken into and that Das was nowhere to be found.

“The man had entered through the bathroom, opened the cupboards and robbed the Padma Bhushan and Padma Shri medals, and one given by the Mongolian government. He had also taken gold coins, chains and jewellery…,” said Anil.