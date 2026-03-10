Two more arrested in encounter for Bawana businessman’s murder in February

Police said that a case has been registered under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and the Arms Act against the arrested accused for firing at the police team. (File image)

Two alleged shooters, wanted in connection with the murder of a businessman in Northwest Delhi’s Bawana Industrial Area last month, were arrested late on Monday night after an exchange of fire with the police in Shahbad Dairy, officers said.

According to the police, they were informed that the accused would pass through the area around midnight. They laid a trap and the men were intercepted. Police said the accused allegedly opened fire at the police team and that they had to retaliate. During the encounter, bullets hit both the men, they said.

The men were taken into custody and sent to Dr Baba Saheb Ambedkar Hospital in Rohini, officers said.