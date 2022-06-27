Two arrested for duping woman of lakhs on pretext of job at leading e-commerce firm

Two men were arrested from Noida and East Delhi’s Shakarpur for allegedly duping a woman of several lakhs on April 8 via an SMS link related to a job offer at a leading e-commerce company.

Police said the accused were identified as Shakarpur resident Moninder Shrivastava (42), a BTech holder who allegedly designed fake websites, and Noida resident Pramod Prabhakar (40), who worked as a freelancer with e-commerce firms. Police added that four other accused are being searched for.

Officials from Southeast Delhi’s cyber police station said the complainant had alleged that she had been duped of Rs 4,00,000. She was offered a job at a leading e-commerce company and was asked to click a link sent to her via SMS, after she clicked the link, the money was withdrawn from her account, said police. Officials said that an FIR was filed under IPC section 420 (cheating).

Police said they obtained call records, bank statements, and the International Mobile Equipment Identity number of the mobile number from which the complainant received the SMS. They added that via technological surveillance they identified and arrested the accused Moninder, who was the holder of the account to which the complainant’s money was transferred.

The location of the other accused, Pramod, was then obtained from him and he was arrested from Noida, police added.

DCP (Southeast) Esha Pandey said, “The accused disclosed during interrogation that they used to generate links, and send them to random people, promising employment in a major e-commerce company. As soon as the victim clicked the link, they would hack the victim’s mobile and view an OTP sent to the victim to initiate a transaction.”

DCP Pandey added that the accused had said that four others were involved in the case, and that an investigation to apprehend them had begun.

Officials said two laptops, two mobile phones, a mobile tablet, four debit cards, and five chequebooks of different accounts were recovered from the accused. They also added that bank accounts containing more than Rs 5,00,000 had been seized.