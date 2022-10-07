scorecardresearch
Friday, Oct 07, 2022

Two arrested for blocking NH-9 traffic and letting off fireworks in Ghaziabad

A KIA Seltos that the youths were seen sitting on has been seized by police.

Police said the duo had been arrested after being identified from the video. (Scrrengrab)

Two youths were arrested in Ghaziabad, Uttar Pradesh, on Friday morning after they allegedly obstructed traffic by sitting on the roofs of a car and letting off fireworks.

The incident happened on the NH-9 in the Vijaynagar police station limits on Thursday. In a video of the incident circulating on social media, a youth is seen sitting on the roof of a vehicle while another appears to be adjusting a cylinder placed on another vehicle and launching fireworks.

Police said the duo had been arrested after being identified from the video. One of the vehicles seen in the video was seized under Section 207 of the Motor Vehicle Act (power to detain vehicles), they added.

According to circle officer Anshu Jain, “A video on social media came to our attention in which….two people had blocked the road and created a public nuisance and let off fireworks…..their vehicle, a KIA Seltos, was seized.”

First published on: 07-10-2022 at 04:04:19 pm
