Delhi: Two Armymen held for ‘killing colleague’

Two Army personnel have been arrested from Delhi Cantonment area for allegedly killing their colleague inside their barrack after a heated argument on August 14. The arrest was made after police found the victim’s bloodstained vest in the barrack and questioned 16 officers who were at the spot.

DCP (South West) Devender Arya said, “We have arrested havildars Roshanlal (57) and Ranvir Singh (54) on charges of murder and destroying evidence.”

Police said the victim, Ramesh Singh (52), was staying in a barrack of the central vehicle depot in Delhi Cantt. “The incident took place when Ramesh was drinking with Roshanlal… they got into an argument, which turned into a scuffle. Others intervened and broke up the fight. As they prepared to sleep, Roshanlal stabbed the victim seven times…,” a senior police officer said.

Investigation revealed their commandant, Ranvir Singh, was informed. “… The duo claimed Singh died after falling from the building. The victim was taken to hospital, where doctors said he died of stab injuries… Other officers were questioned and they revealed what happened,” the officer said. Police have informed senior Army officers about the incident and that other jawans tried to hide it from their seniors.