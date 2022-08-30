scorecardresearch
Tuesday, Aug 30, 2022

Two AIIMS Delhi messes ordered to shut after inspection

A letter written by the store officer (hostel) to the mess vendor Laxmi Chand and Sons (LCS) said that the messes will be shut from August 30.

File photo of All India Institute of Medical Science (AIIMS).

The AIIMS administration Monday ordered two hostel messes to shut down after taking cognisance of observations made during a surprise inspection by the Resident Doctors Association (RDA) and other student bodies.

A letter written by the store officer (hostel) to the mess vendor Laxmi Chand and Sons (LCS) said that the messes will be shut from August 30.

“In view of the observations during the surprise inspection of the various messes by members of the food safety and hygiene committee, the executive members of the user organisations, and food safety inspectors it has been decided to shut down the messes in Hostel 7 and the cafe in hostel 5 with effect from the morning of Tuesday 30th August, 2022. The decision is through Competent Authority (Shops and establishment committee),” said the letter.

The AIIMS Resident Doctors Association (RDA) also issued a statement saying that in order to make immediate arrangements for the interim period, messes of hostels 9, 5, 7 and 8 will be allotted on the nomination basis within 2-3 days.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
In Track and Field, money flows to the flashy and stylishPremium
In Track and Field, money flows to the flashy and stylish
Crime against women rose by 15.3% in 2021: NCRBPremium
Crime against women rose by 15.3% in 2021: NCRB
PILs have a bad run, CJI-led bench says no to manyPremium
PILs have a bad run, CJI-led bench says no to many
Indians get nearly twice as many US student visas as Chinese this yearPremium
Indians get nearly twice as many US student visas as Chinese this year

“In view of the observations during the surprise inspection of the various messes by RDA with other student bodies and the food safety and hygiene committee, it has been decided to shut down the messes in Hostel 7 and Hostel 5 with effect from tomorrow morning i.e. 30th August, 2022. In order to make immediate arrangements for the interim period, messes of hostels 9, 5, 7 and 8 (First floor) will be allotted on the nomination basis within 2-3 days,” said the RDA statement.

Last Thursday, officials of the Delhi government’s food and safety department had also visited the All India Institute of Medical Science hostel campus and issued a show cause notice to five messes.

A team of the designated officer, Ranjit Singh, along with 6 food safety officers went to the campus and collected samples and sent them for inspection. “During the inspection, it was found that the mess facility at many of the hostels did not have a licence, and hostel mess no. 7 showed the licence of hostel mess no. 12,” said Ranjit Singh.

More from Delhi
Advertisement

Singh said it was also found during the inspection that in most of the kitchens, the food was kept in containers without lids, there were uncovered garbage bins, and the raw material was not stored properly. Some of the kitchens did not have separate areas for vegetarian and non-vegetarian food, he added.

First published on: 30-08-2022 at 12:43:52 pm
Next Story

Have become ‘infructuous’: Supreme Court closes all legal proceedings in 2002 Gujarat riots

Explained by The Indian Express Do not just read the news. Understand it. Read our daily explainers
Read now

Top News

The return of nuclear weapons on global platform
C. Raja Mohan writes

The return of nuclear weapons on global platform

Premium
SC drops 2009 contempt case against Prashant Bhushan, Tarun Tejpal

SC drops 2009 contempt case against Prashant Bhushan, Tarun Tejpal

Adani becomes world’s third richest person after wealth surges

Adani becomes world’s third richest person after wealth surges

Actor Kamaal R Khan arrested over derogatory tweets posted in 2020

Actor Kamaal R Khan arrested over derogatory tweets posted in 2020

Tharoor calls for 'free and fair' contest for Congress chief's post

Tharoor calls for 'free and fair' contest for Congress chief's post

PILs have a bad run, CJI-led bench says no to many

PILs have a bad run, CJI-led bench says no to many

Premium
Want to reverse diabetes? Cut down carbs by 55%, says ICMR

Want to reverse diabetes? Cut down carbs by 55%, says ICMR

NASA Artemis 1 launch aborted: What next for the mission?

NASA Artemis 1 launch aborted: What next for the mission?

CRED’s Freedom Fest 2022 is now live: Don’t miss out on curated rewards, deals, and offers
SPONSORED

CRED’s Freedom Fest 2022 is now live: Don’t miss out on curated rewards, deals, and offers

Serving The Nation, One Sip At A Time
SPONSORED

Serving The Nation, One Sip At A Time

Insipiring Talent: "Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav Scholarship" By Manipal University Jaipur
SPONSORED

Insipiring Talent: "Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav Scholarship" By Manipal University Jaipur

EROS Group - Director Avneesh Sood Conferred 'Most Influential Indian' Award In London By ELITE Magazine
SPONSORED

EROS Group - Director Avneesh Sood Conferred 'Most Influential Indian' Award In London By ELITE Magazine

Latest News

Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Aug 30: Latest News
Advertisement