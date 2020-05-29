Two activists in judicial custody till June 11

The two activists, Natasha Narwal (32) and Devangana Kalita (30) are students of JNU and were arrested from their homes, a Pinjra Tod member said. The two activists, Natasha Narwal (32) and Devangana Kalita (30) are students of JNU and were arrested from their homes, a Pinjra Tod member said.

A Delhi court Thursday sent two members of Pinjra Tod, a women’s student organisation, to judicial custody till June 11. In his order, Duty Magistrate Kapil Kumar wrote, “Investigation is pending. Grounds of arrest have been examined. There were sufficient grounds for arrest of the accused persons. Keeping in view the nature of these allegations, accused persons are remanded to judicial custody and be produced on 11.06.2020.”

Natasha Narwal (32) and Devganga Kalita (30) were arrested on May 24 in connection with their alleged role in the February anti-CAA Jafrabad sit-in protest. The sit-in had prompted a pro-CAA rally by BJP’s Kapil Mishra and his supporters. A day later, riots broke out in Northeast Delhi. They were granted bail following their arrest by the team from Jafrabad police station, but again arrested by a Crime Branch SIT under charges of murder, attempt to murder, among other charges.

