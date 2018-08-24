Two acquitted of rape charge after years in jail, kin ask: ‘Who will return our lives?’

Mother of the two brothers acquitted in the case Mother of the two brothers acquitted in the case

“Who will bring back, what we have lost?” ask the 70-year-old mother, and wives of two farmers from Faridabad, who the Supreme Court recently held innocent in a rape case that was filed 17 years ago.

The two, Jai Singh (40) and his elder brother Sham Singh (42), were sentenced to 7 and 10 years in jail, respectively, by a trial court in Haryana. The Punjab and Haryana High Court upheld their conviction in July 2015.

While Jai Singh was released from jail in June 2017, after he completed his jail term, Sham Singh is still lodged in jail, despite an acquittal from the Supreme Court on August 21, as his release order has not reached the district jail in Faridabad.

For their mother, Memwati, the long legal battle and the subsequent sentencing of her sons has brought on not just agony, but also penury.

“Our farmlands had to be sold off to fight the case and sustain the family. We have been buried in debt to make ends meet all these years,” she said.

The incident dates back to August 22, 2001, when a minor girl, who lived in the neighbourhood, alleged that the two brothers had raped her. Jai Singh, however, said that the two families were involved in a property dispute and that he and his brother had also scolded her for speaking to a boy.

A Faridabad fast track court acquitted the brothers in March 2003. The girl appealed in the Punjab and Haryana High Court, which remanded it for fresh trial. The trial court then convicted the accused in June 2011, and the High Court upheld the conviction.

Jai Singh served seven years in jail during pendency of the appeal before the HC and was released in June last year, while the elder one is set to complete his 10-year jail term in September. The Supreme Court, on August 21, acquitted the two and said the offence of rape was not proved.

Singh said their children were subjected to ridicule while they were growing up because of the case. “Our children had to face tremendous hardship all these years. They faced ridicule and taunts every now and then during their growing years,” he said.

Memwati, meanwhile, said that the family was forced to sleep on an empty stomach and compromise with hunger as a part of their fate. “Our children’s education suffered to irreplaceable extent,” she said.

Singh, still running from pillar to post to secure his brother’s release, wonders if anything can make up for the time he lost in jail. “The only solace is that the highest court of the land has delivered justice and found us innocent,” he said.

Teary eyed, he recalled a loan of Rs 15 lakh his family had to take to meet their daily expenses and for the marriage of his elder brother’s daughter. The future, Singh says, is bleak. “We are farmers but have very little land left now. What will we do?” he said. He knows, however, that they will now live with their heads held high.

