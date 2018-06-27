Two accused of raping 19-year-old on pretext of job

The accused allegedly recorded a video of the incident and used it to blackmail the victim. The accused allegedly recorded a video of the incident and used it to blackmail the victim.

A 19-year-old girl, who was called to central Delhi’s Paharganj on the pretext of a job interview by her friend, was allegedly raped by two persons, police said. The accused allegedly recorded a video of the incident and used it to blackmail the victim.

The girl had requested a friend, who she was in touch with for the last three years, to help her find a job. “The friend asked her to come to a guest house on June 22 for a job interview. There he introduced her to Mohammed Ahmed (39) and Gaurav Tyagi (33). Her friend left her in the room where Ahmed allegedly raped her, and threatened her with dire consequences,” a senior police officer said.

Police said that after the incident, the complainant returned to her home in Shahdara district and was planning to commit suicide. But before taking the extreme step, she confided in a friend who lived in her neighbourhood. Her friend suggested that she lodge a police complaint.

DCP (Central), Mandeep Singh Randhawa, said, “We have arrested both the accused after registering an FIR. A hunt is on to nab the third accused.”

For all the latest Delhi News, download Indian Express App