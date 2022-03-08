Two 13-year-olds thrashed by group of boys outside school in Delhi Cantt

Two students, both aged 13, were allegedly thrashed by a group of boys outside their school in the Delhi Cantonment area, the police said, adding that the victims study at Kendriya Vidyalaya No. 2 and were returning home when the accused beat them up.

No arrests have been made in the case yet. While one of the boys sustained injuries on his head and abdomen, his classmate had minor injuries, the police said.

On February 28, the victims were outside the school around 3.30 pm when a group of boys, who are not students of the school, allegedly waylaid them.

An FIR was lodged on the basis of a complaint by the 13-year-old boy. “After classes got over, I left with my friend. Around 3.30 pm, when we were outside the school, a group of boys came and held me and my friend. They all started to beat me and my friend. My friend managed to escape after some time, they beat me up and I suffered injuries,” he said in the FIR.

“When I reached home, my father took me to Safdarjung Hospital… I don’t know the names of the boys who beat me up,” the boy added. The FIR mentions that the victims were assaulted by a group of around 20 boys.

The boy’s father, who works as a driver at a hotel, said, “Last week, I received a call from him (son) about the incident. When I saw him, I was shocked. He had multiple injuries on his head. I took him to Safdarjung Hospital, where he got five stitches on his head. We don’t know the boys. They are locals but not from the same school. We don’t know why they targeted my son. He has never been in any fight. He was just excited to go back to school, but now he’s scared. They beat him up with sticks and one of them also threw a chair at him.”

The police said a case has been registered against unknown persons under IPC sections 323 (voluntarily causing hurt) and 341 (wrongful restraint). The police have received video footage related to the incident and are trying to apprehend the accused.