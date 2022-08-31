scorecardresearch
Tuesday, Aug 30, 2022

Twitter user in Mohammed Zubair arrest case is ‘Delhi businessman’ from Ajmer

The handle currently displays the message “Account suspended”, with a line from Twitter that it “suspends accounts that violate the Twitter Rules”.

Mohammed Zubair, co-founder of fact-checking website AltNews (Express Photo)

THE TWITTER user whose post led to the arrest of AltNews co-founder Mohammed Zubair by the Delhi Police in June for allegedly hurting religious sentiments is a 36-year-old real estate businessman who lives in Delhi’s Dwarka and hails from Ajmer in Rajasthan, The Indian Express has learnt.

The Twitter user, who posted his tweet against Zubair under the handle @balajikijaiin and the name “Hanuman Bhakt”, has recorded his statement before the police in the case, sources said. The police traced him after receiving a response from Twitter about his IP address, the sources said.

The handle currently displays the message “Account suspended”, with a line from Twitter that it “suspends accounts that violate the Twitter Rules”.

In June, the user had tagged the Delhi Police, asking them to take action against Zubair for a tweet he had posted in 2018. The Delhi Police’s Intelligence Fusion and Strategic Operations (IFSO) unit, which handles cyber crime, then filed a case against Zubair and arrested him on June 27.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
UPSC Key-August 30, 2022: Why you should read ‘Cybercrimes against Women’...Premium
UPSC Key-August 30, 2022: Why you should read ‘Cybercrimes against Women’...
Satya Pal Malik: Decoding the curious case of the Meghalaya GovernorPremium
Satya Pal Malik: Decoding the curious case of the Meghalaya Governor
In Track and Field, money flows to the flashy and stylishPremium
In Track and Field, money flows to the flashy and stylish
Hey, Apple…please don’t kill my iPhone miniPremium
Hey, Apple…please don’t kill my iPhone mini

Sources told The Indian Express that after tracking down the user, the police sent him a notice, asking him to record his statement. “He came to IFSO’s office in Dwarka and told the police that his religious sentiments were hurt after he saw the tweet,” said a police source, adding that he does not appear to be affiliated to any political party.

Police sources said he shifted to Dwarka a few years ago and lives with his family. “He had deleted his discount on June 29 but it was back up by June 30 evening,” said the source.

During Zubair’s remand hearing in a Delhi court on June 28, Zubair’s lawyer Vrinda Grover had opposed the police application, arguing that the Twitter account in question was an anonymous handle made to create mischief. She had argued that the account was made to target her client and that the user had to be investigated by the police.

Advertisement

Rebutting this argument, the Additional Public Prosecutor had submitted that this was “not an anonymous Twitter handle”. “He is just a mere informer. He is not an anonymous complainant. His details are here. Without details, no one can get a Twitter account,” the prosecutor had argued.

More From Political Pulse
Click here for more

Later, a notice under Section 91 of CrPC was sent to Twitter India on June 29 in which the investigation officer informed the social media platform about the case. “We asked them to provide IP log details of the Twitter handle @balajikijaiin, registration details of the account, mobile number, connected email ID, and device used by the user,” a police source said.

More from Delhi

On July 20, Zubair was granted interim bail by the Supreme Court, which also disbanded the Special Investigation Team formed by UP to probe six separate cases against him, and underlined that there was no justification to keep him in continued custody.

© The Indian Express (P) Ltd
First published on: 31-08-2022 at 04:20:23 am
Next Story

Mumbai: Smart meters for power consumers

Explained by The Indian Express Do not just read the news. Understand it. Read our daily explainers
Read now

Top News

Guard slapped at Gurgaon society speaks: 'Don’t we have respect?'

Guard slapped at Gurgaon society speaks: 'Don’t we have respect?'

Mikhail Gorbachev, who ended the Cold War, dies aged 91

Mikhail Gorbachev, who ended the Cold War, dies aged 91

PM Modi, Ghulam Nabi Azad & recollections of a 2006 terror attack
Rewind & Replay

PM Modi, Ghulam Nabi Azad & recollections of a 2006 terror attack

What is a naval ensign, why is Indian Navy set to get a new one?
Express Explained

What is a naval ensign, why is Indian Navy set to get a new one?

Patidar support waning, BJP eyes groups among OBCs in Gujarat too

Patidar support waning, BJP eyes groups among OBCs in Gujarat too

When India pick Jadeja and Pandya, it's a virtual Playing 13
ICYMI

When India pick Jadeja and Pandya, it's a virtual Playing 13

Sonali Phogat may have been given meth overdose: How this can cause heart attack

Sonali Phogat may have been given meth overdose: How this can cause heart attack

Justice Chandrachud's remark on simplicity in court couldn't have come sooner
Opinion

Justice Chandrachud's remark on simplicity in court couldn't have come sooner

Gujarat riots cases: SC disposes of all pending pleas seeking intervention

Gujarat riots cases: SC disposes of all pending pleas seeking intervention

UPSC Key Aug 30: Why you should read ‘Cybercrimes against Women’ or ‘Minorities in India’

UPSC Key Aug 30: Why you should read ‘Cybercrimes against Women’ or ‘Minorities in India’

Premium
Want to reverse diabetes? Cut down carbs by 55%, says ICMR

Want to reverse diabetes? Cut down carbs by 55%, says ICMR

Hey, Apple… please don’t kill my iPhone mini

Hey, Apple… please don’t kill my iPhone mini

Premium

Latest News

Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Aug 30: Latest News
Advertisement