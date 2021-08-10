Twitter now in compliance with IT Rules, Centre to Delhi HC

The appointments have been made for the first time by Twitter since the announcement of the rules in February. (File)

THE CENTRE Tuesday told Delhi High Court that Twitter is now in compliance with the IT Rules, 2021, after the micro-blogging site last week appointed a full-time Chief Compliance Officer-cum-Resident Grievance Officer and a Nodal Contact Officer.

“It would be better if our affidavit comes on record. The chief compliance officer, the nodal contact person and the resident grievance officer have been appointed and they (Twitter) are today in compliance with the law,” Additional Solicitor General Chetan Sharma told the court.

While listing the case for hearing alleging non-compliance of IT Rules by Twitter on October 5, Justice Rekha Palli granted time to the Centre to file an affidavit.

The rules require all social media platforms to set up a grievance redressal and compliance mechanism, which includes appointing a resident grievance officer, chief compliance officer and a nodal contact person. The appointments have been made for the first time by Twitter since the announcement of the rules in February. The micro-blogging site earlier had made interim arrangements to fill the positions and engaged the officers through a third-party contractor.

In a written reply, Twitter last week told the court that Vinay Prakash has been appointed as the Chief Compliance Officer and Resident Grievance Officer on and he is fully capable of performing the functions of the two posts as contemplated under Rule 4(1)(a) and (c). Prakash was initially appointed on the two posts on July 6 and July 7 through a third-party contractor.

Twitter also told the court that Shahin Komath has been appointed as the Nodal Contact Officer with effect from August 4 and he is fully capable of performing the functions of the post as contemplated under Rule 4(1)(b).

Justice Palli on July 28 had rejected the affidavits filed by Twitter and granted it one week to file better affidavits setting out the details of the person who is stated to have been appointed as a Chief Compliance Officer and the Resident Grievance Officer. The court also asked Twitter to explain why the nodal contact officer has not been appointed till date and to provide a timeframe within which the appointment is proposed to be made.