Twitter can’t take so much time to appoint Resident Grievance Officer: Delhi HC

The Delhi High Court Tuesday asked Twitter to inform it about its stand “regarding complying with all provisions of IT Rules, 2021. Hearing the matter, the court also said that Twitter cannot be permitted to take as much time as it wants to appoint a Resident Grievance Officer. The micro-blogging site should have made an appointment by now, said the court, which will now hear the cases again on Thursday.

“How long does it take? If Twitter thinks that they can take as long as they want to take, in our country I will not permit that. I will not permit that you will go on taking as much time as you want,” said Justice Rekha Palli, while hearing a petition alleging that the micro-blogging site has not appointed a resident grievance officer in accordance with the IT Rules, 2021.

The Centre also told the court that this attitude of Twitter cocks a snook at the digital sovereignty of India, adding that ‘there has been non-compliance for 42 days now’.

Senior Advocate Sajan Poovayya, representing Twitter, conceded before the court that Twitter at present was not in compliance with the IT Rules. He submitted that Twitter was in process of making the appointment.

The Centre on Monday told the court that the IT Rules, 2021 are the “law of the land” and Twitter is “mandatorily” required to comply with them. It also told the court that Twitter has failed to fully comply with the rules and such failure results in the micro-blogging site losing the immunity granted to intermediaries under the law.