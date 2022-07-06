scorecardresearch
Twist in woman’s death case: Accident is now murder

By: Express News Service | New Delhi |
July 6, 2022 1:09:19 am
Delhi PoliceIn the building where the incident took place, around 85 people reside as tenants and police are questioning every single one. (Express File Photo)

Days after a 22-year-old woman’s death was deemed accidental, with initial probe suggesting a locket slit her throat after she slipped and fell, police now believe she was murdered.

According to investigators, the autopsy report suggests her throat was slit. Police have now lodged a case of murder but are yet to make arrests. Investigators believe the locket was placed close to the wound to make it seem like an accidental death.

DCP (Shahdara district) R Sathiyasundaram said, “We can’t say anything at this stage of investigation… we have already registered a case of murder following the postmortem. As of now, there are no arrests, but we have detained some suspects and questioning is on.”

In the building where the incident took place, around 85 people reside as tenants and police are questioning every single one.

The woman, Radha Devi, was found dead on Friday, lying on the stairs with injury marks on her throat. A police officer said, “Her four-year-old son was with her at the time of the incident.”

The boy had raised the alarm, and tenants contacted the woman’s husband. Police had said her husband, a tailor, was at work at the time. The family hails from Kothia village in Bihar’s Madhubani.

