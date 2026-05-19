Miss Pune, promising actor and MBA graduate – the Twisha Sharma story

Six months before her death, Twisha Sharma was posting photographs from office meetings, film sets and airports, a life stitched together from modelling assignments, corporate presentations and the optimism of a recent marriage.

Born and raised in Noida, Twisha moved through several careers. She entered modelling circuits as a teenager between 2009 and 2012, eventually winning the Miss Pune title, a recognition that opened doors to advertising campaigns and regional cinema. Friends remember her as “intensely social and ambitious”. Her LinkedIn profile indicates parallel ambitions like marketing professional, communications specialist, actor, filmmaker and digital creator.

“She was a dynamic lady,” her father, Navnidhi Sharma, told The Indian Express. “She did presentations in Malaysia and Indonesia. She worked in advertisements. We are getting condolence messages from Bollywood actors and people across the country.”

Twisha graduated with a BBA degree from Indira College in Pune before completing postgraduate studies through Savitribai Phule Pune University and later an MBA from NMIMS’s Centre for Distance and Online Education in 2024.

By the time of her death, she had rejoined the Delhi office of DADB Germany as a communications and onboarding manager after the company briefly shut operations. Before that, she had worked in marketing roles with private firms, including Flavor Pot Foods. Alongside corporate work, she continued acting assignments, appearing in the Telugu film Mugguru Monagallu and the Hindi short film Zara Sambhal Kay.

Friends also describe her as a certified yoga instructor and a Vipassana practitioner. Her social media carried motivational captions, travel photographs and occasional glimpses of film shoots. Actor and podcast host Swetaa Varma, who worked with her in Mugguru Monagallu, wrote after her death: “Though our interaction was brief, we shared some fun conversations and a lot of laughter. She carried such positive energy.”

According to a relative, she had featured in advertisements for brands such as Dove and L’Oréal, and travelled to Australia for a film shoot just before the Covid-19 pandemic. “She would send us photos and videos from her set… telling us to promote the film when it was released,” her cousin, Priyanka Sharma, recalled.

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“She was very ambitious, steadfast. When the Covid lockdown hit, she switched jobs and took up a marketing gig for an MNC… She used to visit colleges and deliver speeches as part of her job,” said Priyanka, describing her as “perfect”.

Priyanka, who lives in Ahmedabad, rushed to Noida upon hearing the news on May 14. On Tuesday, she and her mother, Dr Madhu Sharma, held placards outside the family’s residence in Gaur City, demanding justice for Twisha.

“Tuktuk (as Twisha was affectionately called) has always showered love and care towards everyone,” recalled Priyanka. “When I was pregnant, she would order ice cream for me.”

Originally from Uttar Pradesh’s Hathras, Twisha’s family first shifted to Pune, where she completed her school and graduation. When the family moved to Noida, she expressed interest in modelling and discussed it with them before pursuing it. “She was very strong and bold, and was always present for people,” said Priyanka.

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“I met her last during her younger brother’s wedding in March… she had lost a lot of weight, and I asked her to take care of herself. We used to spend summers together,” said Priyanka. “She was very chirpy, but things changed after her marriage… she wasn’t herself.”

Who is her husband, now an accused?

Her husband, Samarth Singh, occupied a markedly different professional universe. On LinkedIn, he describes himself as an independent litigator practising across Bhopal, Jabalpur and Indore, handling service disputes, criminal defence and consumer protection matters. A graduate of National Law School of India University, he also lists an Erasmus Mundus exchange programme at Ghent University and a stint as legal advisor to the Madhya Pradesh government between 2023 and 2025.

Those who know the family describe Samarth as academically accomplished, reserved and deeply rooted in the legal establishment of Bhopal. His mother, Giribala Singh, is a retired district judge whose courtroom reputation and public standing made the allegations after Twisha’s death particularly explosive within legal circles.

The two met online in 2024 through a matrimonial platform during what relatives describe as Twisha’s “corporate phase.” Conversations became meetings, which turned into family visits. They married in Delhi in December 2025, in what appeared outwardly to be a union between two upwardly mobile professionals, one from the media and branding world, the other from elite legal institutions.

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But the marriage, according to police records and family allegations, deteriorated rapidly behind closed doors.

The FIR alleges repeated taunts over dowry, accusations regarding Twisha’s character and pressure surrounding her pregnancy. Her parents claim she was accused of carrying another man’s child and later underwent an abortion after sustained pressure from her husband and mother-in-law. Police have also cited WhatsApp conversations submitted by the family, along with postmortem findings recording multiple ante-mortem injuries.

Her mother-in-law, Giribala, however, denied the allegations and claimed Twisha was seeking psychiatric treatment and suffering from drug abuse. which led to a collapse in her mental health days before her alleged suicide.