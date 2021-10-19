Twins fall to death from 25th floor flat: Police look at phones, books for clues

A day after twin brothers, aged 14, fell to their death from the balcony of their 25th floor flat, Ghaziabad Police looked to their phones for possible clues. Prima-facie, police are treating the case as an accidental death.

Police had found a small stool perched atop a chair in the balcony from where the children fell. “It is certain that they were up to some activity which led to the fall. We looked at their phones and found that they were watching a short action clip prior to their death. Since there is no CCTV footage, we are trying to reconstruct each aspect of the sequence. It is possible that the twins were trying to emulate something, but there is no concrete evidence of the same,” said Mahipal Singh, CO First.

According to police, the clip had a character making jumps and could be part of a game.

“Parents also told us that they were probably trying to ward off lizards which possibly led to the fall,” said Singh. Their family also told police that the twins had mentioned wanting to see the moon from the balcony.

Police are also probing if they received any calls prior to their death. School staff was questioned and it was found that the twins were good students and did not have any complaints. Police also went through the children’s desk and books to look for a suicide note but found none. They are now trying to trace any possible conversations the children may have had with someone to shed more light on the incident.

The family had shifted to the flat a few months ago and were among the first residents of the housing society. On the night of the incident on Sunday, their father, who works in the administration department of a private firm, was on a business trip while their mother and 16-year-old sister were home.