Twin brothers die after falling from 25th floor of Ghaziabad highrise

Two teenaged brothers died in Ghaziabad early on Sunday after allegedly falling from a balcony on the 25th floor of a highrise. The victims, who were twins, were living with their family in Siddharth Vihar, according to the police. The incident occurred around 1 am, officials said. The bodies have been sent for post-mortem.

According to the police, the teens resided in Prateek Grand Society. Both were rushed to the nearest hospital where they were declared dead.

No complaint has been received at the police station regarding the incident and cops are, so far, treating it as an accident. The police are awaiting the post-mortem report and an initial round of questioning will follow to determine whether there was any foul play.

Two family members of the twins were present in the house at the time of the incident, the police said, while their father was out of town.