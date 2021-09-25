Twenty students from Jamia’s coaching academy clear UPSC

Twenty students from Jamia Millia Islamia’s Residential Coaching Academy (RCA) cleared the Civil Services examinations, the results of which were announced Friday.

“15 students from the Residential Coaching Academy(RCA) run by the Centre for Coaching and Career Planning, Jamia Millia Islamia(JMI), New Delhi, have been finally selected for the country’s most coveted civil services. These students appeared at the main examination conducted by the Union Public Service Commission in January 2021, followed by personality tests taken in the months of August and September 2021,” the Jamia PR office said in a statement.

“Another 5 students of RCA who were provided coaching and guidance only for Personality Test have also been selected and this number may increase further after final assessment of the results,” it added.

Vice-Chancellor Najma Akhtar congratulated all the successful students and attributed their performance to their “hard and focused works, the teachers, and staff members of RCA and other faculties of JMI for their valuable services”.

RCA, funded by the University Grants Commission, provides free coaching and residential facilities to students belonging to SC, ST, Women, and the Minorities categories.

“They are selected for their comprehensive coaching on the basis of an All India Written Test followed by individual interviews. The Notification for Civil Services coaching programme 2022 is out and available on the university website (jmicoe.ac.in). The entrance will be held at ten centres on 20th October 2021 and the last date to fill the online form is 06th October 2021,” the university said.

“Once admitted the students at RCA will get facilities like free hostels, 24×7 A.C. library, classes of General Studies, few optional subjects, special lectures by experts on national and international issues, test series of both MCQ & subjective type and Mock Interviews by a panel of eminent civil servants and academicians. The fresh students also get regular chance to interact with successful candidates who appear again to improve their ranks,” it added.