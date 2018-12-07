Delhi: Twelve-year-old found hanging, scribbled suicide note on arm

A 12-year old girl was found hanging in the bedroom she shared with her laywer-mother in a locality in Southwest Delhi, on December 1. Scribbled on her arms with black ink was a “suicide note”, which said: “meri suicide ki khabar school tak zarur pahuchana.” She had also written: “Bye world,” and “Jai Shri Krishna I am coming”.

According to the girl’s mother, she was upset about being scolded by a teacher and had refused to go to school that day.

“The previous night, she had asked me to change her school. I told her that it wasn’t possible to do that in the middle of the year. Later, her friends told me that on Friday, her biology teacher had taken her to the lab and she looked upset when she returned… she said she would drink phenyl, but they stopped her,” she said.

A senior police officer said, “The mother has not registered a formal complaint, but we are conducting an enquiry. When we first recorded her statement, she said she did not doubt anybody. But later, she said it was possible that her daughter was spoken to inappropriately at school.”

The girl’s mother has been separated from her husband for the last two years. The child’s grandmother lives nearby.

“I had left for work on Saturday afternoon. Around 5.30 pm, I called her tuition teacher to ask about her preparation for a math test. But the teacher said she hadn’t come in. I asked my mother to go and scold her… but she found the door locked. When I returned home at 6.30 pm, I found the door latched from the inside… I kept knocking for an hour, thinking she may be asleep. When she didn’t open the door, I called my neighbours. We broke a window pane and unlatched the door, to find her hanging from the fan. She used the green dupatta I had gifted her a couple of years ago,” the mother said.

The girl was rushed to a nearby private hospital, where doctors said she wouldn’t survive. So the mother took her to another hospital, where she was declared brought dead.

In a statement, the school said, “… Police are presently conducting an enquiry in the case. We, as a responsible institution, are fully co-operating with the investigating authority and are also conducting an enquiry internally… We stand in solidarity with the family of the student in this difficult time, and assure them our full support in the proper and fair investigation of the case.”

The principal told The Indian Express that the school had never received any complaint against the biology teacher. She added that the girl was an active and happy student.