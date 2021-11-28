TV show for Delhi govt school kids to pitch start-up ideas to investors

To help students scale up their start-up ideas developed with government seed money, the Delhi government is starting a televised event starting Sunday for students to pitch their projects to investors.

As part of its ‘Entrepreneurship Mindset Curriculum’, the government started the ‘Business Blasters’ initiative across all its senior secondary schools in September by giving Rs 2,000 as seed money to class XI and XII students to develop their entrepreneurship ideas.

The televised programme is aimed at being the next step in their start-up plan by helping them attract larger investments.

Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia told The Indian Express, “The feedback that we got from schools is that most students are too

excited about innovating and doing things in a different way… Many start-up ideas are to act as learning experiences, for them to learn to work in teams, identify and address problems and process that failure and success is a part of life. But I would like to see certain ideas growing further. Only thing for this is we have to go to the market so that investors will be interested in them and come up with funds. Students have made plans about what they want to do with their start-ups over one year or so. We had given the initial seed money; we are now launching these to investors. We are not looking at very large investments: 1 lakh, 2 lakh, 3 lakh investments are there… The TV programme is about how budding entrepreneurs are coming to investors and pitching their ideas and plans. By coming forward, the investors will first of all be agreeing to invest. Second, they know these are children and they are ready to support and coach them.”

In the show, for which the government says they have tied up with a few TV channels, students will be pitching their ideas to Sisodia, and business people including Urban Company CEO Abhiraj Singh Bhal, Chaayos founder Nitin Saluja, and SHEROES CEO Sairee Chahal.

According to Sisodia, the government is planning for an “investors’ summit” next year to attract further investments for shortlisted start-ups.

“We have 51,000 start-ups from some 3 lakh students across all our schools now. We are preparing to hold an investors’ summit in February for the 150 or so most promising and successful of these to help the students take them to the next level. There, I’m assuming each of these will get some investor or the other to support them,” he said.