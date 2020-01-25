Delhi: TV journalist alleges attack in Shaheen Bagh, FIR registered

(Photo: News Nation) (Photo: News Nation)

A TV journalist alleged he was attacked by protesters at Shaheen Bagh Friday. Police said they received a complaint from Deepak Chaurasia, consulting editor of News Nation, alleging he was beaten up by a mob and robbed of his camera. DCP (South East) Chinmoy Biswal said an FIR has been registered against unknown persons.

A video uploaded by Chaurasia on Twitter purportedly shows a group of men stopping him and snatching his mic. Chaurasia was accompanied by two crew members. Police said the FIR has been lodged under IPC section 394 (Voluntarily causing hurt in committing robbery).

