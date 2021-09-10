TV anchor files road rage complaint, 2 arrested in Noida

Two persons were arrested for allegedly threatening a journalist with Republic TV and her husband in Noida on Thursday evening. According to police, Richa Sharma submitted a complaint at Sector 39 police station alleging that the accused rammed into her vehicle with the intention of threatening them outside Amrapali society. The two accused have been sent to judicial custody, said police.

“We received information that a TV anchor’s vehicle was stopped outside Amrapali Sapphire society on Wednesday night. The accused rammed their vehicle into her car from the rear. The car was traced through its registration number and two people were arrested. Further investigation is pending,” said Ranvijay Singh, ADCP Gautam Buddh Nagar.

Police said Sharma was returning home with her husband from Republic TV’s office in Sector 16A. In Sector 99, they and the accused got into an argument, which escalated. It is alleged that when Sharma’s husband got out of his vehicle to assess the damage, the accused tried to run over him, said police.

“They were not satisfied with hitting the car once and again took two rounds and tried to ram into the car from either side. They tried to run over my husband and the car hit his leg and they ran away. This was an attempt to murder,” alleged the anchor in her complaint.

Police said one of the accused is a resident of Noida, and the other hails from Delhi. The FIR has been lodged under IPC sections 307 (attempt to murder), 506 (criminal intimidation), 504 (provocation) and 34 (common intention).