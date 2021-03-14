Tussle over funds: DUTA to continue university shutdown

The DU Teachers’ Association announced it would continue with its ‘DU Shutdown’ after holding an Extended Executive meeting, as the final installment of funds released by the government was not enough.

Chairpersons or Governing Body (GB) representatives of all 12 DU colleges fully funded by the Delhi government Saturday reiterated the government’s position that salaries had not been paid to teachers, staff despite release of grants. During a press conference at the Indian Women’s Press Corps, they reiterated that colleges had not submitted their utilisation certificate (UC) for the third quarter yet to the Delhi government, indicating “financial irregularity” and “mismanagement of funds”. However, they could not furnish names of colleges which had not submitted their UC.

"The Delhi government released Rs 82.79 crore under salary head and an amount of Rs 9.50 crore under other than salaries' head on Friday. However, the grants are insufficient; in most colleges, it will meet fund requirements for payment of salaries only up to January," said DUTA president Rajib Ray.

He also said the 12 colleges were being “forced to adopt in their Governing Bodies a document called Pattern of Assistance issued by the Directorate of Higher Education”: “Provisions of this Pattern of Assistance are designed to redefine association of these 12 Colleges with DU and divest Delhi government of its funding responsibility by coercing them to gradually become self-sufficient and self-sustaining.”

Among those who spoke at the press conference were Aditi Mahavidyalaya GB member Prabhanjan Jha, B R Ambedkar College chairperson Rita Benjamin, Bhagini Nivedita College GB member Pawan Sharma and Maharishi Valmiki College of Education chairperson Deepanshu Srivastav.

Srivastav said, “A majority of the teaching posts have not been approved by Delhi government. This indicates irregularities in the process of post creation. Delhi government cannot be expected to fund teaching posts for which approvals have not been sought or remain pending.”