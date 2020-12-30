Delhi: Turned down by woman, man kills her 15-year-old son

A 15-year-old boy was allegedly kidnapped by four men from his home in Outer Delhi’s Nihal Vihar and murdered, after the victim’s mother ended a relationship with one of the accused. The incident took place on December 22.

Police said two of the accused have been arrested – Ankit Prajapati (31), who works for an online food delivery company, and Kapil Singh (23), who runs an eatery in Palwal. Singh’s elder brother, Pradeep Singh alias Sonu, is the alleged mastermind, and he and his associate Mahendra Kumar are on the run, police said.

“Kapil told police his brother, who is already married, met the victim’s mother two years ago. The two were in a relationship and decided to get married. Kapil said their parents did not approve as Pradeep was already married. While the boy’s mother asked Pradeep to divorce his wife, he pressured her to be with him without getting married. She began avoiding him and married someone else three months ago. Angered by her decision, he decided to take revenge. He allegedly called her son on the pretext of taking him somewhere in Kumar’s car and killed him,” an officer said. Police said the teenager was adopted, and his father died two years ago.

Said a senior police officer, “On December 22, the victim’s mother received a call demanding Rs 50 lakh for her son’s release. She informed police and an FIR was filed. The caller’s location was traced to Faridabad.” At Faridabad, police found the accused left the boy behind and escaped. “They had strangled the victim. Doctors said the boy was killed a few hours after he was kidnapped,” said the officer.

“A car was spotted near the victim’s residence, which was traced to Kumar. Police also found the number from which the ransom calls were made was issued on a forged ID to Pradeep,” a source said. Pradeep’s hideout in Chhatarpur was raided, but he wasn’t there. Police then checked his brother’s phone location during the incident. “It came to light that Kapil was present with his brother during the crime, and had gone home after the police raided at Faridabad. He was taken into custody, and on his instance, Ankit was detained,” the officer said.