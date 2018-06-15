Turned away from Raj Niwas, CM Arvind Kejriwal’s wife calls L-G insecure

Along with Sunita and Kejriwal’s mother, the wives of Sisodia and Jain had gone to meet the ministers. Along with Sunita and Kejriwal’s mother, the wives of Sisodia and Jain had gone to meet the ministers.

Sunita Kejriwal, a former IRS officer and wife of Arvind Kejriwal, Thursday called L-G Anil Baijal “insecure”, after being turned away by the Delhi Police from Raj Niwas when she had gone to meet her husband. “We wanted to meet our husbands for 10 minutes. They made us wait for 1.5 hours at the first barricade and then turned us away. Are we a security threat? Is he (Baijal) so insecure?” Sunita told The Indian Express.

Along with Sunita, Kejriwal’s mother, and the wives of Deputy CM Manish Sisodia and PWD Minister Satyendar Jain had gone to meet the ministers around 6 pm inside Raj Niwas.

Sunita said they wanted to meet their husbands after Jain’s blood sugar level dipped. Jain and Sisodia are on an indefinite hungerstrike. “We thought of meeting them for 10 minutes. At the first barricade, we were stopped. They said we do not have an appointment. We said we don’t want to meet the L-G… We kept waiting for 1.5 hours. Das minute bhi milne dete toh thoda achha lagta,” Sunita said.

Sunita said before Kejriwal went to meet the L-G Monday, he was hoping that the deadlock in the Delhi administration will “end soon”. “He said he will insist the L-G to resolve the matter through talks. He was aware that the L-G may take some time. Par nahi socha tha aisa hojayega…” she said.

She also took on the bureaucrats involved in the ongoing agitation. “What security do they (IAS officers) want? Are they here to serve people or to indulge in an ego battle? If ego is so dear to them, then why take salaries?” she asked.

“Is Arvind sitting on a dharna for his own interest? He has an overwhelming mandate. He gets frustrated when files don’t move. He is very disturbed. He keeps asking why they are not being allowed to work for Delhi. Is it easy to sit on a dharna on sofas and chairs for such a long time? Those calling him dramebaaz should try doing that for two hours. The BJP is such an immature lot,” she said.

On her recent aggression on social media, she said: “When you don’t understand the logic behind certain things, you need to express. And social media provides such a platform where you can talk to anyone.” On a possible political role in the future, she said, “The issue at hand is that I am the wife of Arvind Kejriwal and I was denied an opportunity to meet him. Even prisoners are treated better. Supporting him is more important to me at this point…”

