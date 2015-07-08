‘Turned away’ by hospitals, newborn dies

A day-old baby, born prematurely with respiratory complications, died after allegedly being refused treatment by two leading government-run hospitals in Delhi.

While the two hospitals allegedly refused to treat the newborn due to a paucity of ventilators, another government hospital did admit him, but after a lot of delay, claims his family.

The baby was born in a private hospital in Budh Vihar area in Northwest Delhi on Sunday. Doctors told his parents that he had respiratory problems and would need ventilator support for at least two days, which would cost nearly Rs 20,000.

Dheeraj Kumar, the baby’s father, is a daily wage labourer who makes Rs 4,000 a month. Since he could not afford the expenses, the doctors advised the parents to shift the newborn to a government hospital.

“We first took him to Kalawati Saran Hospital, where doctors said no ventilator was available and they could not admit him. Doctors in the Emergency refused to even check him. We then took the baby to Ram Manohar Lohia Hospital. The doctors there checked him but refused to admit him because no ventilator was available there either. We begged doctors in both hospitals, but they said ventilators were not free and there was nothing that they could do,” said Dheeraj.

The baby was finally taken to LNJP Hospital, where the family claims they were made to wait for nearly an hour. “They admitted my son around an hour after we came to the hospital. Eventually, he was declared brought dead. Why could they not admit him sooner? We kept requesting them, but they said they do not have portable oxygen cylinders and cannot offer treatment immediately.” Dheeraj said.

According to him, his son died after he was taken off the source of oxygen supply, which was installed in the ambulance, so that he could be transferred to the hospital when the doctors eventually agreed to admit him.

After reports about the newborn’s death surfaced on Tuesday, the Union Health Ministry sought a report from both hospitals within two days.

“We have sought a report from RML hospital and Kalawati Saran Children’s hospital over allegations by the deceased newborn’s family that the death occurred as hospitals denied treatment to their child,” said a senior official from the Union Health Ministry.

RML hospital has constituted a three-member committee to conduct a probe into the case, said sources. Delhi Health Minister Satyendra Jain put the blame squarely on central government hospitals. “The baby was taken to Kalawati and RML hospitals. Both the hospitals are run by the central government. He was then taken to LNJP Hospital, where doctors immediately started the treatment, but unfortunately the baby could not be saved,” he said.

