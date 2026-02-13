Turkman Gate violence: Delhi Police questions female ‘social media influencer’, suspects conspiracy

Nearly a month after five policemen were injured in a stone-pelting incident during the demolition of encroached areas around Faiz-e-

Ilahi Mosque near Turkman Gate in Central Delhi, police have questioned a social media influencer – a woman – underlining that the violence was part of a “conspiracy” to disturb peace, The Indian Express has learnt.

According to sources in the police, the influencer, Aiman Rizwi, had allegedly made a video about the demolition drive and posted it online in the wee hours of January 7. The video was allegedly one of those that had resulted in a mob gathering near the mosque, thinking that it would be demolished.

However, during questioning, Rizwi allegedly told police that she was neither a part of the group that pelted stones nor she visited the spot during the demolition. She allegedly said that she obtained anticipatory bail from court after the police issued an arrest warrant against her.

When contacted, Rizwi said she is a social activist. “Nowhere in the video did I say any provocative words. The video does not even have many views. I don’t know why the police have named me in the case.”

“As far as the probe is concerned, I never ran away. A day after the incident, over a dozen policemen came to my residence and confined my two children for hours. I was out attending a marriage then. After getting anticipatory bail, I recorded my statement with the police,” she added. Rizwi claimed police have seized her mobile phone.

According to police, two men, who also allegedly made similar videos and posted them on social media during the anti-encroachment drive, as well as around half-a-dozen people involved in the stone-pelting incident, are still at large.

Many of the 20 people arrested so far for throwing stones and attacking police personnel are residents of nearby areas. Police, however, suspect the involvement of some outsiders as well.

A senior police officer, privy to the investigation, said, “The probe so far suggests that the stone-pelting incident could have been a conspiracy to disturb peace.”

“The chargesheet in the case will be filed soon,” the officer added.

A Delhi court on Thursday reserved its order on the bail plea of 12 of the accused. Additional Sessions Judge Bhupinder Singh heard the final arguments of the accused in the case on Thursday and reserved the order for February 16.

The 12 accused seeking bail are Mohammad Kaif, Mohammad Kashif, Mohammad Ubaidullah, Mohammad Imran, Mohammad Adnan, Sameer Hussain, Mohammad Naved, Mohammad Athar, Mohammad Areeb, Mohammad Aadil, Amir Hamza and Adnan.

Early January 7, the Municipal Corporation of Delhi had conducted a demolition drive to remove structures near the Faiz-e-Ilahi Mosque. The alleged encroachments were cleared following a Delhi High Court order.

The civic body, in the presence of a large number of police personnel, demolished several structures, including a baaraat ghar and a dispensary lying outside a 0.195-acre patch of land on which the mosque and a dargah stand. Both the mosque and the dargah remained untouched during the demolition.

Violence erupted soon as a mob gathered at the spot, raised slogans and threw stones. Five policemen were injured in the incident. The police had to use mild force and tear gas to control the crowd.