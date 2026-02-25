6 more get bail in Turkman Gate violence case

Stay updated with the latest - Click here to follow us on Instagram
A Delhi court on Wednesday granted bail to six persons accused of pelting stones on police personnel in connection to the Turkman Gate violence case.
In all, 20 men were arrested after violence broke out during the demolition of encroachments next to Faiz-e-Ilahi Mosque near Turkman Gate in Central Delhi early January 7.
On February 17, the court had granted bail to 12 others in the case, noting that the footage relied upon by the prosecution did not “prima facie demonstrate unmistakable identification” of the accused and that no “grievous” injury was caused to the police personnel as per medical records.
Last month, a 25-year-old man, who was allegedly a part of the mob, was also granted bail. Now, only one person remains in jail in the case.
Early January 7, the Municipal Corporation of Delhi had conducted a demolition drive to remove structures near the Faiz-e-Ilahi Mosque. The alleged encroachments were cleared following a Delhi High Court order.
The civic body, in the presence of a large number of police personnel, demolished several structures, including a baaraat ghar and a dispensary lying outside a 0.195-acre patch of land on which the mosque and a dargah stand. Both the mosque and the dargah remained untouched during the demolition.
Violence had erupted soon as a mob gathered at the spot, raised slogans and threw stones. Five policemen were injured in the incident. The police have claimed that they were “forced” to fire 208 teargas shells “to control the situation”.
Stay updated with the latest - Click here to follow us on Instagram