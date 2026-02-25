6 more get bail in Turkman Gate violence case

The civic body, in the presence of a large number of police personnel, demolished several structures, including a baaraat ghar and a dispensary lying outside a 0.195-acre patch of land on which the mosque and a dargah stand. (File image)

A Delhi court on Wednesday granted bail to six persons accused of pelting stones on police personnel in connection to the Turkman Gate violence case.

In all, 20 men were arrested after violence broke out during the demolition of encroachments next to Faiz-e-Ilahi Mosque near Turkman Gate in Central Delhi early January 7.

On February 17, the court had granted bail to 12 others in the case, noting that the footage relied upon by the prosecution did not “prima facie demonstrate unmistakable identification” of the accused and that no “grievous” injury was caused to the police personnel as per medical records.

Last month, a 25-year-old man, who was allegedly a part of the mob, was also granted bail. Now, only one person remains in jail in the case.