Turkman Gate violence: After HC direction, court reconsiders, grants bail to man

Two days after the Delhi High Court overturned the bail granted by a sessions court judge to a 25-year-old man who was allegedly a part of a mob that had pelted stones on police personnel during a demolition drive near Faiz-e-Ilahi mosque near Turkman Gate earlier this month, the same judge on Saturday again granted the man bail in the case, this time ascribing the reasons for the decision.

On January 20, Additional Sessions Judge Joginder Prakash Nahar of Tis Hazari Court had granted bail to Ubedullah, who was accused of rioting, stone pelting and attempt to murder under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita. The HC had on January 22 overturned the bail plea, noting that the sessions court granted bail “without even a prima facie or brief analysis of the factors which govern adjudication of bail applications” noting that the sessions court order was “cryptic” and unreasoned. It sent the plea back to the sessions court for reconsideration.