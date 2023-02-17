Turkey earthquake: File report on structural stability of buildings in Delhi, HC tells city govt

While considering the safety of the city’s residents in light of the February 6 earthquake in Turkey and Syria, the Delhi High Court Thursday asked the state government to file an updated report on the structural stability of the buildings in the city.

A division bench of Chief Justice Satish Chandra Sharma and Justice Subramonium Prasad was hearing a plea alleging that the seismic stability of buildings in Delhi was poor, and major earthquakes could result in a large number of casualties.

The HC asked the Delhi government to file a fresh status report along with a revised action plan since it was not on record.

Appearing for the petitioner Arpit Bhargava, senior advocate Ravi Sikri, spoke about Turkey and Syria and said Delhi also falls in a seismic zone. The HC observed,“They are equally awake to the situation. There is nothing adversarial in the petition. All of us are worried about our lives, so let them file their report.” The High Court granted four weeks time to the Delhi government to file a status report and listed the plea for further hearing on May 10.

The High Court had been passing orders from time to time directing the city government and civic authorities to develop an action plan.

On January 19, the Delhi government had filed a status report stating that 4,618 high risk buildings in 12 zones had been identified and 4,463 notices had been issued till September 8, 2022, for further action.

Sikri submitted Thursday that no action has been taken by authorities to make the buildings quake resistant. He said that out of 32 lakh buildings, only 4,500 buildings have been made structurally compliant in the last eight years, that too after regular intervention of the court.

The counsel appearing for the Delhi government said that it is the land-owning agency which is responsible for making the city’s buildings structurally stable. It was submitted that it is the local bodies who are answerable for implementation of the action plan.

The Delhi government, in its status report, has said pursuant to the High Court’s order, Urban Local Bodies (ULB) of Delhi and other departments submitted reports which have revealed that 10,203 buildings have been identified for assessing structural safety and notices have been issued in respect of 6,192 of them asking their owners to furnish structural safety certificates.

The status report states that the Delhi Cantonment Board, Delhi Development Authority, New Delhi Municipal Council and Public Works Department have not yet submitted the updated required information related to earthquake preparedness. The status report states that letters were issued to them in December last year asking them to submit requisite information.