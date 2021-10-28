Turbulence hits Delhi-Odisha flight, pilots make ‘normal’ landing

A Vistara flight from Delhi to Bhubaneswar Wednesday encountered strong tailwinds that made for rough landing conditions, which AAP lawmaker Sanjay Singh said “shook the soul”, but pilots of the Airbus A320 managed to make a normal landing, officials said.

The incident was brought to the notice of officials by AAP’s Rajya Sabha MP, who was on the flight.

“Today, Vistara’s flight landing in Bhubaneswar shook the soul of the passengers and it narrowly avoided an accident.”

Civil Aviation Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia responded to Singh’s tweet and said the incident will be investigated.

A senior official at the DGCA said the aircraft made a normal landing. “The gusty conditions kept increasing as the aircraft came closure to ground. Consequently, the pilot flying had to make continuous lateral corrections,” the official said.