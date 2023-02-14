scorecardresearch
Tuesday, Feb 14, 2023
Tulips from Netherlands will welcome foreign ministers visiting Delhi in March

According to officials, the New Delhi Municipal Council (NDMC) imported 1.24 lakh tulip bulbs from the Netherlands and had planted them in the first week of January on the lawns along Shanti Path and at roundabouts in the New Delhi area.

The tulip festival will be from Feb 18 to 26. (Express Photo by Praveen Khanna)

Foreign ministers set to arrive in the capital for G20 meetings scheduled on March 1 and 2 will be greeted by a row of colourful tulip bulbs.

According to officials, the New Delhi Municipal Council (NDMC) imported 1.24 lakh tulip bulbs from the Netherlands and had planted them in the first week of January on the lawns along Shanti Path and at roundabouts in the New Delhi area.

Officials said they have planted twice the tulip bulbs than last year: “It is aimed at showcasing the beauty of the city in every location of the NDMC area. The blooming of tulips will coincide with the arrival of ministers next month.”

The NDMC has also planned a one-week tulip festival, which will include a walk from Shanti Path from February 18 to 26, and a photography contest from February 14-25.

“The NGO ‘Give me Trees Trust’, which has been associated with landscaping of Sunder Nursery, has developed the content of the walk, keeping in mind monuments around the history of Shanti Path, the history and the variety of tulips that are being grown in the area,” said officials.

As for the photography contest, the NDMC will post three best pictures of tulips on social media every day, said officials.

The NDMC has also set up selfie points, heart-shaped flower decks at Sanjay Park, Laxmibai Nagar, Lodhi Garden, Connaught Place and areas with heavy footfall.

Said S Chellaiah, director, Horticulture, NDMC, “This year, we are introducing innovative concepts such as flower towers and recycling waste like cycle wheels to display flowers.”

Meanwhile, the Public Works Department (PWD), which is also preparing for the Summit, has planned to install unique all-season plants and flowers on key roads and VIP routes.

According to officials, the department is going to plant shrubs and trees, 25 cm to 120-135 cm tall. “As part of beautification work, the PWD is very keen to enhance horticulture beauty alongside roads, especially those connecting to the airport, Pragati Maidan and other VIP routes. As the spring season is here, we are going to plant different types of flowers on important routes like Anuvrat Marg, Aurobindo Marg, ORR, Ring Road, Mathura Road, DDU Marg and others,” said a senior official.

Officials said flowers and plants like amaltash, terminalia arjuna plant, Buddha Valley Bamboo, bougainvillaea will be planted on either side of roads, central median and lawns. Further, summer plants like Petunia hybrid in different colours, coxcomb and sunflower hybrid are also on the cards, said officials.

Tenders have been floated and the estimated cost is Rs 34 lakh.

