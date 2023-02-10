scorecardresearch
Friday, Feb 10, 2023
Advertisement

From tukde tukde to judte jodte — JNU festival aims for image flip

Various events, including a food festival, a flash mob, a walk through the university and a conversation on ‘The Founding Orientations’, will be held on Friday

JNU MosaicAs part of the festival, the JNUTA held an event called ‘Adda’ on Thursday where economist Jayati Ghosh, writer and JNU professor Nivedita Menon and lawyer and human rights activist Vrinda Grover were in conversation with Ayesha Kidwai on ‘Feminist Perspectives: Home, Work, Law’ at the JNUTA office. (Image credits: jnuta.online)

The JNU Teachers Association (JNUTA) has organised a four-day festival from February 9-12 to celebrate the spirit of the university titled ‘MOSAIC: Judte Jodte JNU!’.

On Friday, as part of MOSAIC, various events will be held, including a JNU food festival, a flash mob, a walk through the university and a conversation between writer Purushottam Agrawal, historian Romila Thapar, author Zoya Hasan, Ramakrishna Ramaswami and author Janaki Nair on ‘The Founding Orientations’ at the JNU Convention Centre.

The festival “focuses on the qualities of diversity, solidarity, empathy and difference–qualities that have been foundational in making the university community existing within and outside the campus”.

As part of the festival, the JNUTA held an event called ‘Adda’ on Thursday where economist Jayati Ghosh, writer and JNU professor Nivedita Menon and lawyer and human rights activist Vrinda Grover were in conversation with Ayesha Kidwai on ‘Feminist Perspectives: Home, Work, Law’ at the JNUTA office.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
This Kerala district admin’s resolve paved way for a pilgrimage’s progress
This Kerala district admin’s resolve paved way for a pilgrimage’s progress
Delhi Confidential: A big spread at Hooda’s special lunch
Delhi Confidential: A big spread at Hooda’s special lunch
Adani’s high leverage has come under lens, but other Indian firms not far...
Adani’s high leverage has come under lens, but other Indian firms not far...
Man held for mowing down journalist made similar attempt on an activist t...
Man held for mowing down journalist made similar attempt on an activist t...

The official notification said, “JNU has been going through challenging times in the past few years. There have been wilful attempts to misrepresent JNU, and the values the university community really stand for, and tarnish JNU’s image in the public domain, ironically at a time when the university has continued to top higher education institutions in the country by its outstanding performance in teaching and research.”

It further said, “MOSAIC will have academic sessions on each morning with eminent scholars who have played a crucial role in creating the academic environment of this university, followed by cultural activities in the afternoon and evening.”

More from Delhi

Each day, MOSAIC plans to have activities that mark the cherished spaces of JNU campus — the walks through its nature scape, the Dhaba culture, a food festival on Jhelum Lawn, film shows and discussions, concerts and performances.

First published on: 10-02-2023 at 10:30 IST
Next Story

‘Thak-Thak’ gang members arrested for stealing Rs 60,000 from German national

Amartya Sen Interview | Nobel Prize-winning economist speaks to us on the Visva-Bharati University issue and more.
READ HERE
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Feb 10: Latest News
Advertisement
close