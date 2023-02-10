From tukde tukde to judte jodte — JNU festival aims for image flip

The JNU Teachers Association (JNUTA) has organised a four-day festival from February 9-12 to celebrate the spirit of the university titled ‘MOSAIC: Judte Jodte JNU!’.

On Friday, as part of MOSAIC, various events will be held, including a JNU food festival, a flash mob, a walk through the university and a conversation between writer Purushottam Agrawal, historian Romila Thapar, author Zoya Hasan, Ramakrishna Ramaswami and author Janaki Nair on ‘The Founding Orientations’ at the JNU Convention Centre.

The festival “focuses on the qualities of diversity, solidarity, empathy and difference–qualities that have been foundational in making the university community existing within and outside the campus”.

As part of the festival, the JNUTA held an event called ‘Adda’ on Thursday where economist Jayati Ghosh, writer and JNU professor Nivedita Menon and lawyer and human rights activist Vrinda Grover were in conversation with Ayesha Kidwai on ‘Feminist Perspectives: Home, Work, Law’ at the JNUTA office.

The official notification said, “JNU has been going through challenging times in the past few years. There have been wilful attempts to misrepresent JNU, and the values the university community really stand for, and tarnish JNU’s image in the public domain, ironically at a time when the university has continued to top higher education institutions in the country by its outstanding performance in teaching and research.”

It further said, “MOSAIC will have academic sessions on each morning with eminent scholars who have played a crucial role in creating the academic environment of this university, followed by cultural activities in the afternoon and evening.”

Each day, MOSAIC plans to have activities that mark the cherished spaces of JNU campus — the walks through its nature scape, the Dhaba culture, a food festival on Jhelum Lawn, film shows and discussions, concerts and performances.