Saturday, Sep 03, 2022

Delhi tuition teacher arrested for ‘beating children with pipe for not doing homework’

The children, aged 6 and 8, were allegedly locked up in a room, officers said. The Delhi Commission for Women noted that one of the children also fell unconscious later.

The police said they received a call at Bhalswa Dairy station on Wednesday, regarding students being beaten up by a teacher. (Representational image)

A tuition teacher was arrested in Delhi’s Outer North district Wednesday for allegedly beating two of his students with a plastic pipe because they did not do their homework, the police said Saturday. They were also allegedly locked up in a room, officers added.

The police said they received a call at Bhalswa Dairy station on Wednesday, regarding students being beaten up by a teacher. The complainant told the investigating officer that his two daughters went to the accused, Kuldeep, for tuition classes in Mukundpur and had returned home with injuries.

The Delhi Commission for Women (DCW) also took notice of the incident, noting that the children’s father had informed them that the children, aged 6 and 8, were crying profusely on returning from class, with one of them falling unconscious.

The police said that based on the statement of the complainants and medical examination of the victims, a case was registered under IPC sections 323 (voluntary hurt), 341 (wrongful restraint), along with section 23 (cruelty to child) of the Juvenile Justice Act and the accused was arrested the same day.

More from Delhi

DCW chief Swati Maliwal said, “This is a horrific incident and the injuries sustained by the girls are very disturbing…. how can a teacher beat up these little girls so brutally… strictest action needs to be taken in this case.” The commission has issued a notice to the Delhi Police seeking a report of action taken by September 6.

First published on: 03-09-2022 at 10:54:37 am
