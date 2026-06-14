Woman entered, then rushed out of building moments after blaze in Tughlakabad: Cops

The Tughlakabad building fire in Delhi has taken a new turn after CCTV footage showed a masked woman entering the residential complex moments before an explosion. (File Photo)

building moments before the blaze broke out and then immediately rushed out, officers said. Efforts to trace the woman are underway, a senior police officer said. A day after a fire ripped through a six-storey residential building in Southeast Delhi’s Tughlakabad Extension, killing three members of a family and injuring two of their relatives, police have found that a masked woman entered the ground-floor parking of theand then immediately rushed out, officers said. Efforts to trace the woman are underway, a senior police officer said.

In CCTV footage accessed by officers, the woman, seemingly in her 20s and with her head wrapped in a cloth, can be seen entering the basement of the building, police said. Within 30 seconds, a sudden explosion took place on the first floor, and a flash of flames could be seen in the footage.

The woman then rushed out of the building and away from the area, officers said. Police are also probing a possible sabotage angle in connection with the case.

victims of the blaze were identified as Pankaj (28), his sister Soni (20) and grandmother Sushila Devi (70). Pankaj’s younger sister Moni (18) and mother Guddi (50) are being treated for injuries. Theas Pankaj (28), his sister Soni (20) and grandmother Sushila Devi (70). Pankaj’s younger sister Moni (18) and mother Guddi (50) are being treated for injuries.

Police said that initial inquiry suggests that an electrical short circuit on the ground floor may have triggered the fire. The flames subsequently engulfed several parked vehicles. However, officers said the exact cause of the blaze will be established only after a detailed investigation.

According to the police, a PCR call regarding the blaze was received at Govindpuri police station around 2.24 am on Friday.The fire quickly spread through the building, trapping several residents inside due to heavy smoke.

The fire quickly spread through the building, trapping several residents inside due to heavy smoke. Eight occupants were evacuated from different floors and shifted to Safdarjung Hospital and AIIMS Trauma Centre for treatment.

By 4.25 am, the fire had spread from the ground floor parking area to all six floors of the building. While the ground, first and second floors were completely gutted, the upper floors suffered partial damage.