Tughlakabad ‘arson’ : One more death takes toll to four

Family members of the deceased have also demanded strict action against those responsible for the fire. They alleged that the police have not invoked appropriate charges and demanded that the accused be prosecuted for murder.

The death toll in the incident of fire, which ripped through a residential building in Southeast Delhi’s Tughlakabad on the intervening night of June 12 and 13, rose to four after a 50-year-old woman succumbed to her injuries on Monday evening, police said.

The victim, identified as Guddi, had sustained severe burn injuries and died at a hospital. Police said that the three others who died in the fire were Guddi’s son Pankaj (28), daughter Soni (20), and mother Sushila (70). Another member of the family, Moni, is currently critical, they said.

Two days after the incident, during the probe, the police had found that the fire was not accidental. They said a minor girl was allegedly planted to set a scooter parked on the ground floor of the building on fire. The fire soon engulfed the building, spreading to the upper floors.