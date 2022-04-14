Trying to stop a fight, auto driver stabbed to death in Central Delhi

A 55-year-old man was stabbed to death while trying to stop a fight between two men in Central Delhi’s Kamla Market area, the police said Thursday. According to the police, the incident took place on Tuesday evening at Minto Road.

Soon after the victim, identified as Ganga Mahto, an autorickshaw driver, was stabbed, local residents rushed to the spot and caught the man while he was trying to escape. The accused had also stabbed another man.

The accused Gurdeep Singh, 41, is a financier who went to meet a businessman named Siya Ram, 43, at his spare parts shop. Police said Singh had earlier loaned Rs 1 lakh to Ram and went to collect it.

Shweta Chauhan, deputy commissioner of police (Central) said, “The men got into a scuffle and Mahto saw them. He tried to pacify the situation but Singh took his kirpan and stabbed Mahto in his neck. Mahto was rushed to the hospital where he was declared dead. Singh also attacked Ram with a kirpan. Ram sustained injuries on his neck and face but he’s stable.”

Singh then tried to flee on his scooter but the local residents caught him and started beating him, said the police. DCP Chauhan said her team stopped the fight and arrested Singh. He has been booked for murder.

Meanwhile, Mahto’s family said they have “lost all hope” and left for their hometown in Bihar. The family was waiting to celebrate Mahto’s nephew’s wedding in Bihar this month but the death has left everyone shocked.

Narayan, Mahto’s nephew, said, “Uncle had been driving rickshaw for more than 30 years now. He is survived by four children—two daughters and two sons. I also drive an auto and was going to meet my uncle at Ram’s shop when I saw Singh attacking my uncle. He was only objecting to the fight. What was his fault? I rushed to the shop and took uncle in my auto. We reached Lok Nayak Hospital soon but he died within 5-10 minutes of being admitted”.

“His elder son is 18 and also drives an auto. The children are inconsolable. They don’t have much hope now because their father was running the house,” he added.

The family said Mahto used to earn around Rs 9,000-15,000 every month.