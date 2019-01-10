Delhi: Trying to break up fight, woman falls to death

A 62-year-old woman, who went to intervene in a fight, was allegedly pushed off the third floor of a building in east Delhi’s Kalyanpuri, and died due to the impact of the fall, police said. Police have arrested three members of her family in connection with the crime and charged them under IPC sections 304 (culpable homicide not amounting to murder) and 34 (common intention) at Kalyanpuri police station.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (east) Pankaj Singh said, “The victim’s husband filed the complaint. He has alleged that their son, his wife, and her mother were involved in a quarrel. When the victim intervened, she was pushed off the building”.