He blended his business with passion for cycling: Family of 27-year-old man run over by truck

It was a routine morning for Kunwar Arora (27) as he headed out on his cycle Thursday. A cycling enthusiast, he had a set routine of riding around 40 km daily in the early hours and making it back to his Preet Vihar home for breakfast. Except, on Thursday, he never came back.

Near Sardar Patel Marg, Kunwar came under an Army truck after he lost his balance and fell, and was run over. He was rushed to the nearest hospital, where he was declared dead on arrival. According to police, the vehicle belongs to the Defence HQ Security troops and the driver, who absconded after the incident, was later arrested.

The youngest of three siblings, Arora ran a spare parts manufacturing business based in Indirapuram which focused on bicycle equipment. He found a way to blend his business with something that gave him joy, his family said.

Kunwar would usually cycle through different parts of Delhi on a set route, on most occasions with his friends. On Thursday, he happened to be alone.

“Initially, we did not know what had happened because none of us were present. Later we came to know an Army vehicle had hit him… If there was neglect on the part of a normal civilian, it would be different. But someone from the Army left him in such a state, we could not believe it. Had he got medical attention on time, perhaps he would be alive,” said Sahib Ahuja, a relative.

His father Vijay Arora, a builder, was in Goa on business when he heard the news and rushed back home on Thursday evening. “I am still unable to process what has happened. Only if he had gotten help at the time… things would be different,” he said as he was consoled by family members.

Kunwar had taken up cycling four-five years ago and spent a long time researching gear before making a purchase, said his family. He soon became their go-to person for cycle repairs. “He gifted cycles to his young nephews and would tell them all about safety and other aspects. In fact, once they told him about how a cycle was jammed. The very next day, he repaired and returned it. He was so affectionate, it is hard to believe he is gone,” said his aunt Rani Sethi.

Kunwar studied at Modern School and later Delhi University. He was also enrolled in an Oxford University distance program, his relatives said. He was cremated on Friday afternoon. His cycle and gear will serve as his lasting memory, his family said.

According to DCP (New Delhi) Amrutha Guguloth “the vehicle belongs to the Defence HQ Security troops, KG Marg, B Block, Defence Complex”. “The driver has been identified as Sepoy Om Prakash (46), a resident of Haryana, and has been arrested. He is presently posted at Defence Hq. Troops,” she said.